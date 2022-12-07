Karin Markides leaves the post of President of AUA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. After 3.5 years of service as President of the American University of Armenia (AUA), Dr. Karin Markides bid farewell to the University.

AUA said in a news release that under Karin Markides’ leadership the institution has realized important changes with respect to the strategies of the University.

“I am honored to have served as your President, and I am sure that you will take the opportunities we have created for you to make AUA an impactful force in the country and a visible attraction on the international scene. As an Armenian by choice, I will constantly support you and become one of your strongest ambassadors,” Karin Markides said in her farewell message.

While the AUA Board conducts an international search for a new president, AUA Co-Founder and President Emeritus Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian will serve as Interim President.