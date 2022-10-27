Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 25, the Holy Mass for Peace to Armenia was held in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore presided by Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

It was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan delivered remarks at the ceremony:

“My country has never lost its belief in the ideals of humanity and solidarity, even despite facing many challenges and calamities triggered by conflicts and particularly the recent deplorable use of force by the neighboring country.

The Armenian people and Government greatly appreciate the Holy Father's blessings for strengthening our relations, as well as messages and calls of Pope Francis for peace and gestures of solidarity extended to us during and after the 44-day war in 2020 and the aftermath of recent acts of aggression against my nation,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.