Brian May: “I felt completely at home in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Queen guitarist Brian May shared his impressions from the concert in the framework of STARMUS VI on September 7 in Yerevan.

“It was highly emotional – risky – joyous – indescribable. And so quickly, after all the months of preparation, the discussions, the rehearsals, and deliberations, so quickly we were in the middle of it, and so quickly – too quickly – it was done, and we were bowing with that amazing sound of a happy audience in our ears.

I can’t even put into words what that reception from you lovely Armenians for me personally meant to me – so much love – as if I were a returning long-lost child, or husband, or grandfather … thanks so much. I felt completely at home. And I hope I will be spared to return some day – perhaps in yet another different situation,” Brian May wrote.