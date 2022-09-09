Brian May: “I felt completely at home in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Queen guitarist Brian May shared his impressions from the concert in the framework of STARMUS VI on September 7 in Yerevan.
“It was highly emotional – risky – joyous – indescribable. And so quickly, after all the months of preparation, the discussions, the rehearsals, and deliberations, so quickly we were in the middle of it, and so quickly – too quickly – it was done, and we were bowing with that amazing sound of a happy audience in our ears.
I can’t even put into words what that reception from you lovely Armenians for me personally meant to me – so much love – as if I were a returning long-lost child, or husband, or grandfather … thanks so much. I felt completely at home. And I hope I will be spared to return some day – perhaps in yet another different situation,” Brian May wrote.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.