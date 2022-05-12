New sound in the Cinema House theatre: the gift of ITTD project to filmmakers and film buffs

From now onward, the hall of Yerevan Cinema House is equipped with state-of-the art sound equipment to allow organising higher quality screenings and holding diverse events.

Technical refitting of the Cinema House has been implemented by the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” project with financial assistance of Goethe Institute.

The EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” project is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

The revamp of the largest movie theatre of Armenia has been initiated by the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival and the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia.

Although the equipment has already been installed, the official hand-over ceremony attended by the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wictorin, took place only recently.

“The waiting for the refitting of the movie theatre was quite long. Today we can express our thanks to our partners with the support of which was made this journey,” said Karen Avetisyan, Artistic Director of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival.

As Andrea Wictorin, the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador, recalled, this support initiative was discussed during her last visit to the Cinema House, where the Ambassador signed on the famous artists’ signature wall.

“I was and still am impressed with this venue. I believe the Cinema House is one of the hidden gems of Yerevan. I am not well-informed about the technical standards of the provided equipment, however, I think this is one of the crucial venues in need of such refitting. The new sound system will allow holding more screenings in the theatre, undertaking innovative cinematography projects. My hope is that this year’s Golden Apricot Festival will also benefit from the opening of this hall as to my knowledge this is the largest theatre of Armenia with quite a sumptuous history,” noted the EU Ambassador.

She mentioned that presently Armenia was going through hard times, and as such, culture was a space that had the potential to develop and a sculpt national identity:

“I am confident that after the renovation this beautiful spot will serve as a yet another positive agent for the development of cultural tourism in Armenia. This will enable building a bridge between Armenian and the Europe for cultural exchange.”

Wilhelm Hugo, Team Leader of EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’’ project underscored that the building of the Yerevan Cinema House was truly historical.

“There is a fireplace here, where you can see the signatures of many celebrities on the wall, including that of the EU Ambassador. It has a kitchen, where Sergey Parajanov loved to cook. This is a very enticing venue for those tourists who appreciate art. I am happy to assist, with the support of the EU Delegation, in the provision of new sound equipment for the theatre. We think this is a rock-solid investment in an effort to transform Armenia into an attractive cultural tourism destination, which is best evidenced by the Golden Apricot International Film Festival. The more movie theatres we engage the more the city will breathe with art.”

Harutyun Khachatryan, Co-founder of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival, Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia, has noted that this support did not target the Cinema House and Golden Apricot alone.

“We have already started “allotting” your gift to different filmmakers, students. We permit holding opening ceremonies for diverse festivals and events. In addition, we have also launched student classes in the theatre. We deliver this gift you made to us, to all cinematographs of Armenia.

Following the official handover ceremony, the attendants watched Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” in the revamped theatre.

Yana Shakhramanyan

Photos: Emin Aristakesyan