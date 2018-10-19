537 views

Armenia’s acting PM receives Izmirlian Foundation VP


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today that the Armenian government is ready to closely cooperate with Izmirlian Foundation.

Nikol Pashinyan received today Vice President of Izmirlian Foundation Greg Jerejian. The acting PM highly appreciated the programs, implemented by the foundation in Armenia, stressing their impact on tackling current issues and developing various sectors.

Greg Jerejian introduced the foundation’s activities and upcoming programs, particularly in sectors of education, healthcare, tourism and culture. He informed that the foundation intents to implement a program in Meghri, aimed at preservation of cultural heritage, which will also boost tourism in the region.

Izmirlian Foundation representatives informed Mediamax about the implementation of a number of investment programs during the foundation’s operation in Armenia.

Particularly, Hayastan Investments was established in 2016, aimed at implementation of investment programs in Armenia, financed by Izmirlian family. Currently the organization carries out a large-scale agricultural program with incorporation of modern technologies in Armavir marz.

