Viktor Soghomonyan gives a course in MGIMO

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the office of the second Armenian President, Ph.D. in Political Science Viktor Soghomonyan is leading a special course for postgraduate students of the School of International Journalism at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

The course “Transformation of political meanings in modern mass media” consists of four parts.

In particular, Soghomonyan teaches about the transformation of communications system in the modern world and the vanished difference between a “privileged” author who has access to communication channels and a “passive” recipient.

Viktor Soghomonyan also demonstrates in this course the change of essentials features of political discourse that happened over the last ten years and tells about the increased “imitative” component in social activities of a modern person, who is influenced unprecedentedly by stories and characters of mass culture.