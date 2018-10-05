October 6 to be mourning day in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. October 6, Armenian national hero Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, has been announced a mourning day in Armenia.
France will pay “national homage” to Charles Aznavour on October 5 at Les Invalides. French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech at the ceremony.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and government members from Armenia will also participate in the ceremony.
