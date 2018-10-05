857 views

October 6 to be mourning day in Armenia



Yerevan /Mediamax/. October 6, Armenian national hero Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, has been announced a mourning day in Armenia.

France will pay “national homage” to Charles Aznavour on October 5 at Les Invalides. French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech at the ceremony.

Aznavour to become the first singer to receive national tribute ceremony in France


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and government members from Armenia will also participate in the ceremony.

