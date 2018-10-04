October 11-12 to be non-working days in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government made a decision today at the session, according to which days of XVII Francophonie Summit (October 11-12) will be non-working.

“The events within the frames of XVII Francophonie Summit in 2018 will start on October 7. Armenia will host more than 80 delegations from the member states and organizations, including more than 25 delegations led by heads of states.



Taking into consideration the above mentioned and the necessity to efficiently organize transportation in Yerevan, the Armenian government finds appropriate to consider days of XVII Francophonie Summit as non-working, replacing them with the following Saturdays,” Armenian government’s draft reads.



To enforce the decision the Armenian government offered to hold an extraordinary session on October 5 to discuss the issue.