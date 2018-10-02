Armenia issues “Europa 2018. Bridges” stamp

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian postal service HayPost has issued a new postage stamp themed “Europa 2018. Bridges”.

The price for one stamp is AMD 350. The stamps were created by HayPost designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan and printed by Cartor (France) with the print-run of 40 000 copies.

The postage stamp depicts the natural bridge located in Tsakkar village, Gegharkunik marz, Armenia.