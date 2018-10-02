Yerevan events of Francophonie Summit released

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The schedule of XVII Francophonie Summit event has been released today in Yerevan.

The 105th session of the Permanent Council of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) will take place on October 7 with participation of permanent representatives of leaders of member states.



34th session of the Ministerial Conference will be held on October 8-9, an event which involves Foreign Ministers of the member states.



On October 9 the official opening of the Village of La Francophonie will take place in Republic Square at 5 p.m. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Secretary General of International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean will participate in the event.



More than 40 pavilions will operate in the village daily. Concerts and exhibitions will be organized within the frames of the event.



TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will host Economic Forum of La Francophonie under the auspices of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.



Within the frames of the forum, network of IT ministers will be founded. Robot Sophia and Internet co-founder, Open-Root CEO Louis Pouzin are among the guests.



XVII Francophonie Summit will be held on October 11. Representatives of governments of 83 associate and observer member states will be present.



On the same day a gala concert by famous performers will be held in Republic Square at 7:30 p.m.



The concert will consist of 3 parts with the last one dedicated to Charles Aznavour.



The summit will be summed up on October 12.