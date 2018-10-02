UNESCO to consider enhanced protection for Armenia’s Geghard monastery

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UNESCO has accepted Armenia’s request to grant the status of enhanced protection to Monastery of Geghard and the Upper Azat Valley.

The request was submitted on September 27 and added to the agenda of the 13th session of the committee’s Intergovernmental Committee, due to take place in December.



“Enhanced protection” is a UNESCO mechanism aiming to ensure full and effective protection of specifically designated cultural property during international or non-international armed conflicts. It requires the parties to a conflict to refrain from making such property the object of attack or from any use of the property or its immediate surroundings to support military action.