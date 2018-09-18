OSCE highly values Armenian Ombudsman’s activity

Yerevan/Mediamax/. It was noted at the OSCE High-Level Conference in Warsaw that Armenian Ombudsman’s activity is a perfect example of democracy promotion.

Armenian Ombudsman’s Office informed that the statement by European Union and its member states was released on September 17 by UK representative.

The statement emphasized the role of Armenian Ombudsman and his staff in constant monitoring of peaceful assemblies this year.

“This is a perfect example, which shows how independent monitoring can promote democracy,” the statement reads.