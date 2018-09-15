Armenian PM clarifies his stance on Amulsar gold mine

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has clarified his view on how Lydian International can continue building and operating the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia.
At the request of Armenian press, the Prime Minister has touched on his meeting with top managers from Lydian International that took place in Paris on September 14.
“I told Lydian representatives that our final stance will be based on facts. When I was in Jermuk in the summer, I suggested the company to cooperate and come to a conclusion together, but unfortunately, they refused our offer and we had to go in a different direction. We need indisputable assessment from a globally respected organization,” said Pashinyan.
According to the head of the government, the most important part of the issue is the possible threat which the gold mine might pose for the natural water resources of Sevan and Jermuk.
“We have neither positive nor negative answers about that. If an international expertise reveals there are no threats, we will agree to operation of Amulsar mine, taking into account current situation and the massive investment the company has made. In case the assessment reveals any threats, we will have to look for other options,” concluded the Prime Minister.
