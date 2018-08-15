Armenian President sends condolences to Italian counterpart

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the disaster in Genoa, that took lives of many people.
“Sharing the grief of friendly people of Italy, we wish courage and strength of spirit to relatives and friends of the victims and soonest recovery to the injured,” Armenian president’s letter reads.
