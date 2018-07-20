Avetik Chalabyan: Armenia’s independence is directly proportional to its capabilities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Board of Arar Foundation Avetik Chalabyan believes that certain tension in Armenian-Russian relations is a result of actions of both Moscow and Yerevan.

“Russia is creating tension for two reasons. Firstly, Russia wants to put back on the negotiations table the notorious “Lavrov document” and force on us the version of Karabakh conflict settlement that would be most favorable for Russia by expanding its geopolitical presence and influence. However, we do not benefit from that version, because that plan for the settlement resolves the conflict mainly at our expense.



Secondly, regardless of Nikol Pashinyan’s assurances, Russian leadership fundamentally mistrusts this Armenian government, especially since several anti-Russian politicians appeared there. This mistrust makes Russia take what it considers “preventive” measures.



The tension coming from Armenia’s side is created by the mentioned anti-Kremlin politicians, so-called “Soros followers”, who have a clear anti-Russian agenda and try to carry it out at every turn under the disguise of restoration of Armenia’s self-governance. Their policy could be partly effective, if it were accompanied by clear support of other geopolitical powers, but Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels and the statements by him and Western ambassadors that followed have showed us that the West is not ready at all to welcome the new Armenian government with open arms (especially minding their painful experience of full support for Georgia and Ukraine) and is going adopt a cautious approach, guided by pragmatic steps,” Chalabyan wrote on his Facebook page.



“What can we do then? The solution might sound simple, but we need to resume the previous authorities’ complementary policy, within which we develop relations with all geopolitical powers consistently, through daily work, by developing and advancing concrete opportunities, understanding concrete interests and combining them with ours, maneuvering and threading,” Chalabyan said.



“Obviously, in long-term perspective we should work towards increasing the level of independence of our country in the region and at the global level. However, our independence is directly proportional to our capabilities, not our abstract desires. And capabilities are born from correct assessment of opportunities, enterprising approach to them, adept use of ideas, and consistent work,” noted Avetik Chalabyan.