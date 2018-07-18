Armenian First Deputy PM meets COAF’s Garo Armen in New York

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with founder and CEO of Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Garo Armen in New York.

Armenian government issued a press release on the meeting that took place during Mirzoyan’s working visit to the U.S., which reads in particular:

“The parties touched on new prospects of the cooperation established after the Velvet revolution.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Garo Armen also discussed the activity of COAF SMART Center, recently built in Lori marz of Armenia, and highlighted the center’s contribution to fulfilling the potential and self-expression of Armenian children in rural communities.

Both parties attached importance to construction of similar centers in other marzes of Armenia.”