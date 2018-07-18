Armenian PM on founder of the first republic: Manukyan’s spirit is alive

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the unveiling of the monument to prominent Armenian state and public figure Aram Manukyan on July 17.
In particular, Pashinyan noted in his remarks:
“Who is Aram Manukyan? Perhaps, I will not be mistaken if I say that in his person we are dealing with the greatest missionary of our history, because his life and activity were not similar to that of a person who was born, simply lived and died, but of the one who was born for a great mission and fulfilled it in the end.
It was truly a great mission, since he managed to forge a victory amid a protracted series of defeats, to find hope in a stream of despair, to find strength when it seemed that his wings were broken down; when it seemed that his knees went bending and his spine was broken.
Aram Manukyan fulfilled his mission completely: he never lived for himself, his family and relatives; instead he lived for his people, fought for his people and triumphed for them. In the end, he died from a disease he contracted from someone of his migrant, homeless and broken people, and completed his mission.
And I do believe that he sowed this mission to this land, and probably used to stand where we are standing now. We have our mission - among the statesmen of the Republic of Armenia, public figures, all citizens of the Republic of Armenia - to be worthy of Aram Manukyan, to be worthy of his mission and live in a way that allows us to look him into his eyes every time we pass by this statue, and say: we have upheld your mission, Aram Manukyan, and your mission has not been left unfinished, your spirit is alive, your victory is alive, and the people of Armenia is victorious forever.”
