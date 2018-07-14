Armenia sends humanitarian aid to Syria

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Syria is receiving 94 tons of humanitarian aid (vegetable oil, rice and buckwheat) since July 12 as a result of joint efforts of Armenian and Russian Ministries of Emergency Situations, Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center and Armenian Red Cross Society.

Response center’s co-director from the Armenian side, Colonel Pavel Gyozalyan and representative of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Russia, Colonel Artak Ghazaryan are accompanying the cargo to the town of Latakia in Syria.



Once the aid reaches the destination, it will be received and distributed among the population suffering from the ongoing crisis by Armenian Red Cross Society’s local partner Syrian Red Crescent. Some 30 tons of the aid will be distributed in Aleppo by the Armenian Diocese of Beroea.



Russian Emergency Ministry’s IL-76 planes will be making three flights to transport the aid from Yerevan to Syria between July 11th and 13th.