UN to continue assisting Armenia with disaster risk reduction

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UN is committed to continue assisting Armenia with disaster risk reduction and resilience building, Assistant Secretary-General Mami Mizutori has said at the meeting with Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan today.

Mizutori has stressed that disaster risk reduction is the agenda that should unite not only different groups within the society, but also motivate active cross-border cooperation.



“We are actively working toward enhancing the parliamentary supervision of disaster risk reduction and other matters in the field of emergency situations,” noted Hrachya Rostomyan.



The UN delegation was also received by President of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan. The parties attached importance to efficient cooperation between Armenian government and parliament in disaster risk reduction.



Armenia will host the 2nd Central Asia and South Caucasus (CASC) Sub-regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Yerevan on June 26-27.



This is the first time the country holds a regional meeting of this format.