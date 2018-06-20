Israel is urged to stop worrying about Turkey’s diplomatic threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nazi hunters and activists called on Israeli authorities "to stop playing political games with the Armenian genocide.”

Haaretz posted an article by Benjamin Abtan, Beate, Serge and Arno Klarsfelds.



Benjamin Abtan is the president of the European Grassroots Antiracist Movement – EGAM and the Coordinator of the Elie Wiesel Network of Parliamentarians of Europe. Beate, Serge and Arno Klarsfelds are world-known Nazi hunters and activists against genocide denial. They are the leaders of the Association of Daughters and Sons of Jewish Deportees from France.



The authors of the article noted that under pressure from Israel’s government, the Knesset has again postponed the debate on the bill to recognize the Armenian genocide.



“It is high time Israel join numerous other nations in recognizing the Armenian genocide. Such a move would restate Israel’s fundamental values, and would reinforce the international coalition against genocide denial,” the authors wrote.



Abtan and Klarsfelds stressed that Israel should not worry about Turkey’s diplomatic threats against countries that dare to recognize the genocide.



“Take, for example, what happened in the wake of the international wave of recognition in 2015. Turkey railed against it, protested, recalled ambassadors, suspended diplomatic relations, uttered threats and then the course of relations between nations and states resumed its normal course,” they wrote.



“Israel has a particular responsibility. Recognizing the Armenian genocide will not change the past, but it will contribute to shaping the future and help protect those who are threatened with extermination, today and tomorrow,” the authors of the article emphasized.