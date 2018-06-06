EU highlights “significant progress” in ties with Armenia in a new report

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The European Union has issued a new report on developments in Armenia and in EU-Armenia relations over the past two-and-a-half years.

We have selected several noteworthy excerpts from the report by sector.

The time for concrete results

Since January 2015, EU-Armenia relations have developed significantly. The negotiation and provisional application of a new bilateral partnership agreement, as well as the finalization of Partnership Priorities in February this year have contributed to this success.

“We have witnessed a very important period for EU-Armenia relations and for Armenia itself. A lot of hard work and determination has gone into our new bilateral agreement, which stands to bring visible benefits to our citizens, from strengthening transparency and accountability, to creating more opportunities for trade and investment, to environmental protection. Now is the time to implement the agreement, along with our Partnership Priorities, so as to turn the hard work on paper into concrete results,” said the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini.

Support for reforms

Peaceful protests in April and May 2018 brought about a change of government within the framework of the Armenian Constitution. The EU will continue to support reforms in Armenia that promote democracy, the rule of law and respect of human rights, as well as a resilient and prosperous social and economic system.

The report highlights several notable developments, including the adoption by a large majority in the Armenian Parliament of a new Law on the prevention of violence, protection of victims and restoration of cohesion within the family in December 2017.

The EU considers the new law an important step towards the greater protection of human rights and gender equality.

Connectivity

The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (Common Aviation Area between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union) was initialed in November 2017.

The agreement is expected to bring a significantly increased number of passengers to Armenia, at the same time ensuring improvements in safety and nature protection, and lower fares.

Moreover, Armenia extended the Trans-European Transport Network, the document that charts indicative maps.

Education

Reforms have taken place in line with the Bologna process with the support of the Erasmus+ programme. Armenian universities have been able to modernize study programmes, moving towards a better match with labor market needs.

1,800 students and university professors have been involved in EU-Armenia academic exchange and mobility until the end of 2017.

Research and innovation

In 2016 Armenia became associated to the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation Horizon 2020, which opens up new opportunities for the country’s research institutions and enterprises to enhance the transformation of scientific knowledge into commercial opportunities.

The EU4Innovation initiative, launched in November 2016, aims at boosting innovation throughout the Eastern Partnership.

An EU4Innovation Centre is about to be established in Yerevan to promote scientific education and close links between universities and businesses.

Financial support

Since 2014, the EU has provided close to EUR 120 million of financial support to Armenia with a focus on private sector developments, governance and education.

Furthermore, Armenia has also benefited from funding for multi-country projects.

Transport infrastructure development and energy efficiency has been supported under the Neighbourhood Investment Facility, while further EU support is aiming at delivering concrete results to citizens in areas such as judicial reform, access to finance and economic development, connectivity, education and mobility.

Support to civil society, human rights, deepening democracy and strengthening citizen participation will continue to be a focus, as well as support to economic development.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The EU has also continued to fully support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and confidence/peace building and conflict prevention activities in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The European Union firmly believes that the conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with the principles and norms of international law.