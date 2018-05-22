“Youth Empowered” to reduce unemployment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia initiated “Youth Empowered” program in Yerevan, aimed at reducing unemployment in the country.

According to Ministry of Education and Science, around 300 young people participated in a one-day life and business skills training today.



Within the frames of the program, the participants will acquire self-development and self-assessment skills; professional mentors will teach them time management, project management, communication, negotiation and sales skills, business planning as well as financial literacy.



Apart from Yerevan, trainings will be organized in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk, Aragatsotn and Syunik marzes.



“Ministry of Education and Science attaches special importance to similar events, as quality education can only be achieved through cooperation with business sector,” said

Nairi Harutyunyan, Head of Staff at Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia.



““Youth Empowered” is Coca-Cola Hellenic Group’s global program, which is implemented in 28 countries. We plan to increase the number of participants to 500 000 by 2020,” said Christoph Speck, General Manager of Coca Cola Hellenic Armenia.



The organizers expect to support more than 2000 young people in Armenia within the first year of this three-year program.