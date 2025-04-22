Tehran expert: EU and Iran share common opinion on some issues concerning Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ahmad Kazemi, a professor at the Islamic Azad University of Tehran, believes that "a situation has been created today where the Caucasus can serve as a platform for cooperation between Iran and Europe.”

Speaking at the “The South Caucasus Along Fault Lines: Regional and International Perspectives” conference held at the American University of Armenia on April 19, Kazemi noted that unlike Turkey and Russia, Tehran did not oppose the deployment of the European Union observer mission in Armenia.

Addressing the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” - Azerbaijan and Turkey demand to establish - Ahmad Kazemi said that the events following the 2020 war showed that Azerbaijan’s main goal in initiating the war was to obtain that corridor.

According to the expert, such manifestations of neo-Ottomanism also pose a threat to Europe, thereby the interests of the parties coincide in this regard.

“This is why Paris and Tehran are now openly calling for preserving the territorial integrity of Armenia,” the professor noted.

Ahmad Kazemi also noted that both Iran and Europe have consistently opposed the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group before the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to him, Iran and the European Union also share the common opinion on the right of return of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mariam Galstyan