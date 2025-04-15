EUMA increases its patrols in border areas with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU mission in Armenia (EUMA) deployed on the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan has increased its patrols in border areas and the number of night-shift patrols “to reduce the possible tensions on borders.”

The European Union External Action Service website states that “EUMA’s presence continues to be round-the-clock, with monitors operating both during the day and night to ensure ongoing situational awareness and to foster a sense of security among the local population.”

EUMA has been deployed in Armenia since February 2023 with 100 observers. In December 2023, the EU foreign ministers decided to expand the mission to 209 observers.

On January 30, 2025, the EU extended EUMA’s mandate for an additional two years until February 19, 2027.