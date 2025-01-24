Grigoryan: Armenia conveys proposals to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, said that "Armenia has conveyed proposals to Azerbaijan and is awaiting a response from the Azerbaijani side.”

“We are talking about the two articles that have not yet been finally agreed upon. We hope that we will find solutions,” Grigoryan said, speaking with reporters.

He noted that Armenia’s approach to specific issues is clearly defined, “we have proposed solutions to all issues on the agenda.”

“For instance, Armenia has proposed the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project, which is our vision for lifting the blockade in the region. We continue to move forward with both the peace treaty, demarcation, and other issues. The peace agenda remains our priority. We do not ask for peace - we offer peaceful solutions to all existing issues.”

At the same time, Armen Grigoryan considered the statements coming from Azerbaijan to be worrying.

“We see intensive military exercises being conducted, intensive flights from other countries likely transporting military equipment to Baku. But in recent years, we have worked in various directions to establish as much stability in the region as possible,” he said.