Pashinyan: “Crossroads of Peace” can change the situation radically

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the “Crossroads of Peace” project can radically change the situation in the region.

“I presented the latest developments in the negotiations with Azerbaijan, reaffirming the readiness of the Government of Armenia to establish sustainable and lasting peace in the region based on the three principles already agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his turn, noted that Armenia is an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

“Our goals and interests coincide in terms of strengthening regional and international peace and security. We highly appreciate Armenia’s aspiration to restore transport links in the South Caucasus,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan also welcomes the aspiration of Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty:

“Kazakhstan is ready to provide maximum assistance and its platform for negotiations between the two countries.

Our key goal is to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer together, to pave the way for peace and sustainable development.”