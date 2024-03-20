Peskov: Baku has “very negative” attitude to EU mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Azerbaijan has a negative attitude towards the work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Commenting today on the decision to increase the number of EU observers on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Peskov said: “It is probably worth questioning the potential effectiveness of such a mission.”

“The question is what is being monitored and whether this mission is recognized by the Azerbaijani side. If we understand correctly, the Azerbaijani side has a very negative attitude to the functions of this mission, and I doubt that such a mandate will be met with understanding there,” Peskov said. He added that “this is Yerevan’s unilateral decision.”