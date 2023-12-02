Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to meet at the Ijevan-Kazakh border - Mediamax.am

2620 views

Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to meet at the Ijevan-Kazakh border


Photo: roscongress.org


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev, will meet in the Ijevan and Kazakh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian and Azerbaijani border demarcation commissions’ meeting due in a week

Mher Grigoryan’s office reported that the meeting of the state demarcation commissions will be held on November 30.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

World | December 2, 2023 10:55
Wings of Tatev recognized as the “World's Leading Cable Car Ride”

Foreign Policy | December 1, 2023 12:02
Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US

Foreign Policy | November 30, 2023 14:47
Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023