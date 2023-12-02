Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to meet at the Ijevan-Kazakh border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev, will meet in the Ijevan and Kazakh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Mher Grigoryan’s office reported that the meeting of the state demarcation commissions will be held on November 30.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.