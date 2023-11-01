Azerbaijani government “guarantees peaceful living of citizens of Armenian origin”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani government “comprehensively guarantees the peaceful living of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region.”

Azerbaijani media report that this was stated by the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev at a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.

He stated that “Azerbaijan has always been interested in the establishment of lasting peace, starting with the Azerbaijani government’s comprehensive guarantees for the peaceful living of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region, to the protection of their rights and freedoms.”

Ali Nagiyev “spoke about Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and the soonest signing of a peace treaty.”