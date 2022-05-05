Turkey offers special envoys to meet in Yerevan and Ankara

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the need for Turkish and Armenian special envoys to meet in Yerevan and Ankara.
“If we are speaking about the normalization of relations, why not to hold meetings in Turkey or Armenia? We have expressed such readiness,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told NTV, RIA Novosti reports.
He said that the next, third meeting of the special envoys will take place in Vienna. The second meeting also took place in the capital of Austria.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.