Turkey offers special envoys to meet in Yerevan and Ankara

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the need for Turkish and Armenian special envoys to meet in Yerevan and Ankara.

“If we are speaking about the normalization of relations, why not to hold meetings in Turkey or Armenia? We have expressed such readiness,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told NTV, RIA Novosti reports.

He said that the next, third meeting of the special envoys will take place in Vienna. The second meeting also took place in the capital of Austria.