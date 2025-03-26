Armenian parliament approves the bill on starting EU accession process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly approved today in the second reading the bill “On Launching the Process of Accession of Armenia to the European Union.”

“Civil Contract” faction backed the bill with 64 votes. The opposition faction “I Have Honor” voted against the bill, while “Armenia” faction did not participate in the vote.

Previously, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the government does not oppose the adoption of this law:

“But I want to clarify what this means. This does not mean Armenia’s membership in the EU in the literal sense, because such a decision cannot be made through a law and a government decision - it can only be done through a referendum. There is no other option.”