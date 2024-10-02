Grigor Minasyan announces his resignation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan submitted his resignation.

On his Facebook page, Minasyan wrote that he “joined the collection of signatures against his tenure.”

“I submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister. In a parliamentary system, it is difficult to serve as a minister without positive cooperation with even one deputy. I was informed that I have problems with about two dozen deputies from the Civil Contract faction.

We have done a lot with them to reform the justice sector in the last two years. For our part, the government’s program is definitely overdone in terms of the number and quality of initiatives. While people immediately see and enjoy the built road and school, the results of our reforms - the new arbitration system, the reformed enforcement service, the digitized civil trial, the establishment of a probation service and many other reforms and hundreds of legislative and strategic changes – are seen over time.

People have always expected a quick and immediate restoration of justice from the ministers of justice. It is not a minister’s function. That is reserved for law enforcement and the courts.

We develop policy and improve the institutional system. Much has already been done in both directions. The results will be seen soon, but already under the tenure of next ministers.

Of course, one could be more patient, stay and fight for all this and continue to quietly present the huge work done. However, I decided to return to an environment that is more familiar to me. The justice sector can be contributed to through the private sector as well,” he wrote.

Earlier, the media outlets reported that the deputies of the ruling Civil Contract faction started collecting signatures to remove Grigor Minasyan from office.

Minasyan was appointed minister of justice in December 2022.