Pashinyan does not rule out buying natural gas from Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “there is no energy independent country in the world.”
“We import gas from Russia and Iran. Some time ago Azerbaijan was saying that in case of peace in the future, Armenia can import gas from Azerbaijan as well.
If we imagine that a transit gas pipeline passes through the territory of Armenia to Nakhichevan or Turkey, then these options cannot be ruled out either,” Nikol Pashinyan said during the Global Armenian Summit.
