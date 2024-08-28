Pashinyan speaks about foreign policy priorities and challenges - Mediamax.am

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the heads of Armenia’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries.

Government’s press office reported that at the annual meeting, Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks, highlighting the key role and importance of diplomatic missions. He also referred to the priorities and challenges of Armenia’s foreign policy.

 

The Prime Minister’s speech was followed by discussions on foreign policy agenda issues, the existing problems and ways for their solution.

