EU mission has no geopolitical context, Pashinyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that there is no geopolitical context in sending the European Union monitoring mission to Armenia: “there is a specific agenda, an issue that we are trying to solve.”

During the National Assembly-government question-and-answer, Nikol Pashinyan explained how it happened that the CSTO monitoring mission does not arrive in Armenia, while the EU monitoring mission does.

“There are many misunderstandings related to this issue, including among Armenia’s expert community. Our CSTO partners have noted that their proposal remains valid.

In the case of the CSTO, we clearly formulated the problem: we asked the CSTO to specify the area of responsibility of the organization in the Republic of Armenia, that is, to tell us their idea of what Armenia is. We have not received a clear answer to this question,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the sending of the European Union civilian mission became possible, because as a result of the quadrilateral meeting in Prague, the European Union clearly outlined, including with the participation and agreement of Armenia and Azerbaijan, what Armenia is.

“They said that in our opinion the map of Armenia is this or we said and they took the note of it and confirmed it. They come to monitor that area. Without an idea of the territory, the monitoring mission will be at least strange,” Nikol Pashinyan said.