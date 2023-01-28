New Deputy FM appointed in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With the decree of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahan Kostanyan has been appointed Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.
Prior to this, Vahan Kostanyan was the adviser to the foreign affairs minister.
Vahan Kostanyan also worked with Ararat Mirzoyan when the incumbent foreign affairs minister held the positions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.