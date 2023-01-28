New Deputy FM appointed in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With the decree of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahan Kostanyan has been appointed Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.

Prior to this, Vahan Kostanyan was the adviser to the foreign affairs minister.

Vahan Kostanyan also worked with Ararat Mirzoyan when the incumbent foreign affairs minister held the positions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia.