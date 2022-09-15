Armenia’s Security Council discusses situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Extended session of Armenia’s Security Council took place today chaired by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Government’s press service reports that the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia was discussed. The participants also referred to the steps to be carried out to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

They also exchanged ideas on the current state of negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.