Pashinyan offers to “honestly analyze the history of the last 30 years”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the “Armenian Forum for Democracy” today that democracy can hardly exist without peace.

“I think that all the democratic forces of the Republic of Armenia should consolidate around this mission, because one is the continuation of the other. Of course, this does not mean that we should have the same point of view and vision on all issues. But at this stage it is very important to really honestly, looking into each other’s eyes, analyze our country’s history of the last 30 years.

Therefore, the continuation of our mission of democracy is our mission of peace, which is a harder, much more difficult mission demanding great strength and will. I believe and I am convinced that we will carry out that mission,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the best way to overcome the challenge is to strengthen the democratic institutions and democratize the state institutions.

“One of our biggest challenges today, of course, is the judiciary system, many people present in this room criticized us for failing to achieve progress during the reforms. We consider this criticism to be objective and justified,” the head of the government said.