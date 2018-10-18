Nikol Pashinyan: State system shouldn’t be involved in electoral processes

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today at the government’s session that "the state governance system should not be involved in pre-electoral processes in any way”.

“We are currently preparing for the snap parliamentary elections, and the political situations influence the moods to certain extent. I would like to hope that the government will not change the logic of its work at this period. On the contrary, I would like the government to work more intensively and efficiently,” Nikol Pashinyan said.