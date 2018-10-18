Nikol Pashinyan: State system shouldn’t be involved in electoral processes

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today at the government’s session that "the state governance system should not be involved in pre-electoral processes in any way”.
“We are currently preparing for the snap parliamentary elections, and the political situations influence the moods to certain extent. I would like to hope that the government will not change the logic of its work at this period. On the contrary, I would like the government to work more intensively and efficiently,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.