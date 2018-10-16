Two new ministers appointed in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on the suggestion of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on appointment of new ministers.
Tigran Khachatryan was appointed as Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments and Gegham Gevorgyan as Minister of Agriculture.
Mediamax notes that earlier Tigran Khachatryan held the position of First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, as well as Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Economy.
