RPA “had no intention” to nominate a PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. PRA faction “had and has no intention to nominate a PM” at the Armenian National Assembly (NA).

This is said in the official statement of the faction:

“We comply with our politics, according to which we do not intent to hinder the Armenian government’s works. Touching upon the snap election, we have stated our position on many occasions. We are not against the snap parliamentary elections, for which the Armenian government is responsible. In our view, the relevant time for holding the elections is May-June of 2019, which will allow discussing the changes to the Electoral Code of Armenia with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, NGOs, international structures in Armenia, Venice Commission, OSCE/ODIHR to be able to form a parliament that is appropriate for a parliamentary state. Besides, the mentioned time will give the opportunity to acquire the necessary technical means, which will provide decent conduct of the elections.

We have expressed our readiness to come up with a joint statement with all political forces in favor of holding the elections in May-June.

Regardless of everything and without accepting the Armenian government’s justification for holding the snap elections in December, RPA faction had and has no intention to nominate a PM. Our only aim for holding the elections in spring is providing formation of a new parliament in accordance with democratic principles,” the statement reads.