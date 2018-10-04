Six Armenian governors dismissed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the government’s decision today, 6 Armenian governors from Prosperous Armenia and ARF “Dashnaktsutyun” parties have been dismissed from their work.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that this decision was conditioned by the recent political developments in Armenia.
The following governors have lost their jobs: Ashot Simonyan (Aragatsotn), Hrant Margaryan (Lori), Aragats Saghatelyan (Vayots Dzor), Gagik Mirijanyan (Armavir), Ishkhan Saghatelyan (Gegharkunik), Karen Hambardzumyan (Syunik).
