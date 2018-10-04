960 views

Armenian President dismisses six ministers


Photo: Mediamax


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees dismissing the ministers from Prosperous Armenia Party and ARF following the corresponding suggestion Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made on October 2.

In particular, the President has dismissed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan (all four from Prosperous Armenia), Minister of Agriculture Artur Khachatryan and Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan (both from ARF).

