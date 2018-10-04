President: The situation in Armenia should be settled in accordance with law

Yerevan, October 3. /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is on working visit in U.S., attentively follows the developments in Armenia.

“The Armenian President had a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ara Babloyan and discussed current situation in Armenia.

Upon his arrival in Yerevan President Sarkissian will comment on Amendments and Additions to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly in the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia, adopted by the Armenian NA. He will initiate consultations with heads of the government and NA,” reads the statement from Armenian presidential press service.

The Armenian President called on the sides to be tolerant towards each other and expressed conviction that “this situation can be and must be settled in accordance with the Armenian Constitution and laws through negotiations and dialogue”.

Politics | 2018-10-02 10:41:31 Armenian president to receive EWI’s Global Statesman Award

Armen Sarkissian will depart from U.S. for Paris to participate in Charles Aznavour’s memorial service and funeral.