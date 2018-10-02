Sharmazanov: “Hasty elections will jeopardize political pluralism”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy speaker of Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has said that “hasty elections to the National Assembly will jeopardize the political pluralism and the division between the branches of power and pave the way for a one-person monopoly in politics”.

“MPs were elected legitimately and the results of the elections were recognized as legitimate by all international observation organizations without exception. I repeat: without exception. Therefore, from the legal point of view the legislatory body of Armenia has no reason to dissolve. The principle of balance and division of the branches of power is protected by the constitution. This is a dogma and it must apply to everyone, including the new authorities,” Sharmazanov said in the parliament.

He recalled Nikol Pashinyan’s statement after he became Prime Minister that Armenia needs to adopt a new Electoral Code, make amendments to the law on political parties and do it via a complete consensus of political forces before holding early elections.

“Where is the new Electoral Code? Where is the new law on political parties? Finally, where is the consensus between parliamentary forces? There is none of the three,” said Sharmazanov.

According to him, “the priority is not to hold snap elections, but to ensure Armenia’s security and solve the social and economic problems of the Armenian people”.