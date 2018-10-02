Armenian president to receive EWI’s Global Statesman Award

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has traveled to New York to take part in the Annual Awards Gala of EastWest Institute (EWI).

President Sarkissian is this year’s honoree. He will receive the John Edwin Mroz Global Statesman Award, named after the American diplomat who founded EastWest Institute.

The list of previous honorees includes the 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, former Czech President Vaclav Havel, and others.

Founded in 1980, EastWest Institute is known for programs in the sectors of cybersecurity, preventive diplomacy, economic and regional security.