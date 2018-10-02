936 views

Armenian FM starts discussions on snap parliamentary elections



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed about starting today the working discussions with representatives of parliamentary forces on holding snap parliamentary elections.

“The meetings will cover the ways and methods of organizing parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” Armenian PM said in a live video on Facebook. 

 

Armenian PM: Snap elections are “inevitable”

 

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that “Armenian economy and business will be on hold unless we organize parliamentary elections.”

 

“The last 5 months showed that we do not have a reliable situation. Besides, people have formed a precise demand for holding snap parliamentary elections,” Nikol Pashinyan said. 

 

Pashinyan: Snap parliamentary elections will be held “as soon as possible”

 

Armenian PM expressed hope that it will be possible to reach agreement with parliamentary forces on holding snap parliamentary elections, and there will be no necessity to “appeal for citizen’s help”.

 

