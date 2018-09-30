Armenian PM: Snap elections are “inevitable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared details about his meetings in New York and Dushanbe and talked about priority tasks of the Armenian government in a Facebook live on September 28.

We have selected the main topics touched on by the Prime Minister.



Early elections



Pashinyan will discuss early parliamentary elections with all political actors starting from September 29. According to him, the convincing victory of My Step Alliance in the Yerevan City Council elections demonstrates a clear public demand for snap parliamentary elections.



The Armenian Prime Minister hopes that the political forces with seats in the parliament will come to a consensus. He noted that he set no preconditions ahead of the talks.



Pashinyan also emphasized that the early elections are “inevitable” and should be held as soon as possible.



Agreements with Aliyev



The Prime Minister said that although his conversation with Ilham Aliyev was brief and informal, they managed to reach several agreements.



The leaders of the two countries instructed their defense ministers to reduce the tension at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and on the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan and to prevent violations of the ceasefire regime.



According to Pashinyan, they also reaffirmed that the conflict must be settled through negotiations and agreed on organizing an operative communication line between the sides.



The relationship with Russia and Putin



Touching on the private conversation with Putin, Pashinyan said that the “transitional, post-revolution stage” in Armenian-Russian relations could be considered complete. According to the Prime Minister, there is mutual understanding between him and Putin, but that does not mean they have the same views on everything.



Nikol Pashinyan revealed that back at the first meeting with the Russian President in Sochi (this May), Putin told him that although Russia is frequently accused of dictating its will to other countries, “I will see it is untrue as we work together”. According to Pashinyan, recent months has proved to him that Putin’s remark was correct.