Ara Babloyan: Elections to Yerevan Council of Elders were well-organized

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has congratulated the political forces that have been elected to the Yerevan Council of Elders in the early elections.

According to Babloyan, “the early elections on September 23 were organized well”.



The President of the National Assembly has also congratulated My Step alliance and its candidate Hayk Marutyan for winning the majority of votes.



“I would like to congratulate Prosperous Armenia Party and “Luys” alliance as well on joining the Council of Elders upon the results of the elections.



I wish all involved political forces success in the crucial role of managing our capital city,” concluded Ara Babloyan.