Pashinyan: Snap parliamentary elections will be held “as soon as possible”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces will gather for talks soon to discuss the date and conditions of snap elections to the National Assembly, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with representatives of Armenian organizations in New York on September 23.

“There was an idea to hold the snap elections until next June, but there is also an atmosphere of suspension among potential investors, so we have to organize the elections sooner to start restoring the economy sooner. As of the moment, the structure of our economy gives no reason for optimism and we must change that,” said Pashinyan.



According to him, Armenian economy consists of three main branches. “One is agriculture, which does not conform to modern norms, the other is mining, which means sale of national riches, and the third is betting industry,” noted the Prime Minister.



“Armenian economy showed double-digit index of activity in July because of the Football World Cup. This structure isn’t good for us and we want to transform Armenia from an agrarian, mining, betting country into a high-tech country. That is our key objective, shaped by the conditions of our security. The new Armenian government did everything in its power to maintain stability in the country over the four months of its existence, because it was the most significant challenge of post-revolution period. We were successful in that, and now our key task is attracting investments,” Nikol Pashinyan told the attendees.



He underlined that the government is working towards that goal by making amendments to the Armenian Tax Code, establishing independent judiciary and maintaining stable political climate. According to Pashinyan, the snap parliamentary elections will be held sooner than anticipated to further promote that strategy.



“The results of the early elections to Yerevan Council of Elders demonstrate clearly that snap parliamentary elections cannot be avoided and should be held as soon as possible,” said the Armenian Prime Minister.